Saudi Crown Prince Says Israel Must Not Attack Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday called on Israel to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking Iranian soil, highlighting warming ties between the two countries

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders that the international community should oblige Israel "to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands".

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders that the international community should oblige Israel "to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands".

Prince Mohammed and Iran's current president, Masoud Pezeshkian, spoke by phone on Sunday ahead of Monday's summit, which is a follow-up to the gathering in November 2023.

