Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday called on Israel to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking Iranian soil, highlighting warming ties between the two countries.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders that the international community should oblige Israel "to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands".

Prince Mohammed and Iran's current president, Masoud Pezeshkian, spoke by phone on Sunday ahead of Monday's summit, which is a follow-up to the gathering in November 2023.