DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates share their approach to the situation in the region and on the international arena as a whole, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said during the second meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Abu Dhabi.

"The strong relations between the leaders and peoples of the two countries are built on solid and historic foundation of cooperation and approach towards the region and the world at large," the crown prince said, as quoted by the UAE's WAM news agency, during the meeting on Wednesday.

The prince explained that the ties between the two neighbors were outlined in the vision of the bilateral coordination council, which aligned the Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2021.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in his turn, said that the UAE sought to boost its cooperation with Saudi Arabia for further prosperity and stability of the region.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince praised the bilateral economic integration model and suggested that the financial markets of the two countries, which exceeded $720 billion, might join the top 10 financial markets globally.