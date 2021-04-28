UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Agrees With Current US Administration On 90% Of Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Agrees With Current US Administration on 90% of Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reached a consensus with the administration of US President Joe Biden on 90% of outstanding issues, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, adding that Washington is a strategic partner for Riyadh.

"The United States is a strategic partner [for Saudi Arabia] ... We agree with Biden's administration more than 90% regarding issues related to the Saudi-US interests," bin Salman said in a televised interview broadcast by the Al Arabiya channel late on Tuesday.

The crown prince, however, noted that disagreements between the two sides may either go down or up.

"Saudi Arabia is cooperating with all countries around the world ... We are working to maintain our strategic partnership with our partners in the region, as well as to enhance our alliance with other states and create new partnerships," bin Salman added.

Bin Salman reiterated that the kingdom does not accept any external pressure or interference in its internal affairs and also highlighted that Saudi Arabia's foreign policy is based on its national interests.

In a separate remark, the crown prince said that Riyadh aspires to have good relations with its regional neighbor, Iran, but there is a problem related to Tehran's "negative behavior," when it concerns the latter's nuclear program or support for "outlaw militias."

"Iran is a neighboring country, and we hope to have good relations with it ... We do not want to exacerbate the situation with Iran, but, on the contrary, we want Iran to develop and also want to have interests in it, and we want Iran to have interests in Saudi Arabia in a bid to push the region and the world to growth and prosperity," bin Salman added, as cited by Al Arabiya.

The crown prince highlighted that the kingdom is working with its regional and world partners to find solution to its issues with Iran.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Nuclear Riyadh Saudi Tehran Alliance United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman May All

Recent Stories

UNESCO Executive Board adopts first UAE-led decisi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 1,551 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Food distribution begins in Ghana, Angola &amp; Ug ..

32 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister praises Dubai Future Foun ..

32 minutes ago

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

15 minutes ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.