Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Agrees With Current US Administration on 90% of Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reached a consensus with the administration of US President Joe Biden on 90% of outstanding issues, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, adding that Washington is a strategic partner for Riyadh.

"The United States is a strategic partner [for Saudi Arabia] ... We agree with Biden's administration more than 90% regarding issues related to the Saudi-US interests," bin Salman said in a televised interview broadcast by the Al Arabiya channel late on Tuesday.

The crown prince, however, noted that disagreements between the two sides may either go down or up.

"Saudi Arabia is cooperating with all countries around the world ... We are working to maintain our strategic partnership with our partners in the region, as well as to enhance our alliance with other states and create new partnerships," bin Salman added.

Bin Salman reiterated that the kingdom does not accept any external pressure or interference in its internal affairs and also highlighted that Saudi Arabia's foreign policy is based on its national interests.

In a separate remark, the crown prince said that Riyadh aspires to have good relations with its regional neighbor, Iran, but there is a problem related to Tehran's "negative behavior," when it concerns the latter's nuclear program or support for "outlaw militias."

"Iran is a neighboring country, and we hope to have good relations with it ... We do not want to exacerbate the situation with Iran, but, on the contrary, we want Iran to develop and also want to have interests in it, and we want Iran to have interests in Saudi Arabia in a bid to push the region and the world to growth and prosperity," bin Salman added, as cited by Al Arabiya.

The crown prince highlighted that the kingdom is working with its regional and world partners to find solution to its issues with Iran.