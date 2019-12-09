UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Ready To Cooperate On Probe Into Florida Shooting - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:40 AM

Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Ready to Cooperate on Probe Into Florida Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, pointing out Riyadh's readiness to cooperate on investigating the shooting at the Pensacola naval air base in Florida, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A Saudi serviceman opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola base on Friday, killing three US sailors and wounding eight other people before he was shot dead in an exchange of fire. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday that it was working with the presumption that the attack was an act of terrorism.

According to SPA, the Saudi crown prince expressed on Sunday condolences over the incident and wished soon recovery to the injured people.

The crown prince added that the Saudi people felt pain and shock over the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Exchange Riyadh Trump Saudi Pensacola Florida Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday FBI

Recent Stories

Finland&#039;s Independence Day celebrated in Abu ..

7 hours ago

12th Arab Strategy Forum to kick off tomorrow

7 hours ago

First International Youth Forum concludes in Abu D ..

7 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

10 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.