Saudi Crown Prince Says Riyadh Ready to Cooperate on Probe Into Florida Shooting - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, pointing out Riyadh's readiness to cooperate on investigating the shooting at the Pensacola naval air base in Florida, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A Saudi serviceman opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola base on Friday, killing three US sailors and wounding eight other people before he was shot dead in an exchange of fire. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday that it was working with the presumption that the attack was an act of terrorism.

According to SPA, the Saudi crown prince expressed on Sunday condolences over the incident and wished soon recovery to the injured people.

The crown prince added that the Saudi people felt pain and shock over the incident.