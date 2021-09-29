UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince, US Official Discuss Yemeni Conflict, Defense Cooperation - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Saudi Crown Prince, US Official Discuss Yemeni Conflict, Defense Cooperation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met and discussed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen in addition to maintaining US support to help Riyadh defend against all regional threats, especially from Iran, the Saudi government's press agency said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Sullivan affirmed the strategic partnership between the two countries' and the iron-clad US commitment to support the Kingdom's territorial defense against all threats, including Iranian sponsored missile and drone attacks," the agency said in a press release. "He also emphasized President (Joe) Biden's endorsement of the Saudi goal of advancing a durable political solution and end to the Yemeni conflict.

"

The Crown Prince affirmed the Saudi initiative to try to end the Yemeni conflict with a UN-monitored comprehensive ceasefire and launching peace talks between the warring parties,  and supporting the United Nations proposal to allow ships carrying oil derivatives to Hudaydah port and opening Sanaa International airport.

The two sides underscored the need for intensive diplomatic engagements to reach these goals and the importance for the Houthis to participate in good faith negotiations with the Yemeni government.

Sullivan is scheduled to visit Egypt later on Wednesday to discuss matters related to the Libyan elections and regional security issues.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Iran Egypt Yemen Riyadh Oil Visit Saudi Sanaa Turkish Lira Mohammed Bin Salman All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

31 minutes ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Sting operations to continue to check service deli ..

Sting operations to continue to check service delivery, FIRs registration timely ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.