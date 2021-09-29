Saudi Crown Prince, US Official Discuss Yemeni Conflict, Defense Cooperation - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met and discussed efforts to end the conflict in Yemen in addition to maintaining US support to help Riyadh defend against all regional threats, especially from Iran, the Saudi government's press agency said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Sullivan affirmed the strategic partnership between the two countries' and the iron-clad US commitment to support the Kingdom's territorial defense against all threats, including Iranian sponsored missile and drone attacks," the agency said in a press release. "He also emphasized President (Joe) Biden's endorsement of the Saudi goal of advancing a durable political solution and end to the Yemeni conflict.

"

The Crown Prince affirmed the Saudi initiative to try to end the Yemeni conflict with a UN-monitored comprehensive ceasefire and launching peace talks between the warring parties, and supporting the United Nations proposal to allow ships carrying oil derivatives to Hudaydah port and opening Sanaa International airport.

The two sides underscored the need for intensive diplomatic engagements to reach these goals and the importance for the Houthis to participate in good faith negotiations with the Yemeni government.

Sullivan is scheduled to visit Egypt later on Wednesday to discuss matters related to the Libyan elections and regional security issues.