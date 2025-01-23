Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Vows Huge Trade, Investment Boosts In Call With Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Saudi crown prince vows huge trade, investment boosts in call with Trump

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House, saying in a call on Thursday that the kingdom would massively expand its investment and trade with the United States.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler passed on congratulations from his father, King Salman, during the call with Trump, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The crown prince added that the kingdom would "expand its investment and trade with the United States to $600 billion over four years, and potentially beyond that".

During his first stint in office, Trump quickly courted Saudi Arabia, long an important energy and security partner for Washington.

His first overseas visit in 2017 was to the Saudi capital Riyadh, where he basked in an elaborate welcome involving a sword dance and a fly-past of air force jets.

Relations later cooled with Prince Mohammed faulting Trump for failing to respond more aggressively after a 2019 attack widely blamed on Iran halved the Gulf kingdom's crude output.

Riyadh and Trump's team nevertheless sought to boost ties after his departure from the White House, in particular via investments and construction deals for his privately owned conglomerate the Trump Organization.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, has also defended receiving a Saudi investment in his private equity firm that reports put at $2 billion.

While on the campaign trail, Joe Biden criticised Saudi Arabia harshly for human rights abuses, including the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But the relationship with then-president Biden's administration dramatically improved, and the two sides attempted to negotiate a so-called mega-deal in which Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel in exchange for a defence pact with the United States and help on a civilian nuclear programme.

That deal was put on ice after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

13 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

13 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

13 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

13 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

13 hours ago

More Stories From World