UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Warns US Could Have Only NATO Countries Left To Cooperate With -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Saudi Crown Prince Warns US Could Have Only NATO Countries Left to Cooperate With -Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud told US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah that if Washington wants to have relations only with countries that share all of US values, it will only have NATO states left to cooperate with, Al Arabiya reports.

Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, concluding his middle East tour, and met with Mohammed bin Salman. On Saturday, the US president participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

A senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya on Saturday that the meeting between Prince Mohammed and Biden lasted for three hours covering a wide range of issues.

According to the source, the Crown Prince told Biden that attempting to impose a given country's values on another state by force is counterproductive, as demonstrated by US failures in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mohammed bin Salman said that, if we assume that the US will deal only with countries that share 100% of its values and principles, then it will have no countries that deal with it except NATO countries.

Prince Mohammed told Biden that the two countries must coexist despite their differences and that every country's values must be respected.

The senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya that Mohammed bin Salman also mentioned US "mistakes" made at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and other incidents, such as the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Commenting on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Crown Prince told Biden that it was "regrettable" but said that Saudi Arabia had undertaken all the legal procedures in the Khashoggi case.

Prince Mohammed said that it is important that all countries deal with their mistakes and implement all the necessary procedures to prevent similar regrettable incidents in the future.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Afghanistan Washington Iraq Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud Mohammed Bin Salman All Share Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

3 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

3 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

3 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

3 hours ago
 Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de Fra ..

Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de France duel

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.