Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 concludes 5th edition with participation of 778 drivers, Co-drivers

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The city of Yanbu witnessed on Friday evening the closing ceremony of Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 in its 5th edition, and the 46th in the history of the world rally, after an exciting competition for 14 days in 12 stages, with a distance exceeding the 7,500 km, with the participation of 778 drivers and co-drivers using 434 vehicles in 6 categories: cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or quads, desert Challenger vehicles, Side by Side (SxS) light commercial desert vehicles, and trucks.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), crowned the winners of this race, which included the participation of contestants in 6 diverse categories, amidst exciting and great competition, where the Spanish Carlos Sainz, driver of the team “Audi” won the Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 title in the car category for the 4th time in its history, and for the second time in the Kingdom, becoming the first driver to win the rally using an electric car with four different manufacturers, to win the title by an hour, 20 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Belgian rally driver Guillaume de Mévius came in second, while the French rally driver Sébastien Loeb came in third, with a difference of one hour, 25 minutes and 12 seconds.