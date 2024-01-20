Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 Concludes 5th Edition With Participation Of 778 Drivers, Co-drivers
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The city of Yanbu witnessed on Friday evening the closing ceremony of Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 in its 5th edition, and the 46th in the history of the world rally, after an exciting competition for 14 days in 12 stages, with a distance exceeding the 7,500 km, with the participation of 778 drivers and co-drivers using 434 vehicles in 6 categories: cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or quads, desert Challenger vehicles, Side by Side (SxS) light commercial desert vehicles, and trucks.
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), crowned the winners of this race, which included the participation of contestants in 6 diverse categories, amidst exciting and great competition, where the Spanish Carlos Sainz, driver of the team “Audi” won the Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 title in the car category for the 4th time in its history, and for the second time in the Kingdom, becoming the first driver to win the rally using an electric car with four different manufacturers, to win the title by an hour, 20 minutes and 25 seconds.
The Belgian rally driver Guillaume de Mévius came in second, while the French rally driver Sébastien Loeb came in third, with a difference of one hour, 25 minutes and 12 seconds.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
More Stories From World
-
Chinese delegation to share expertise during Engineering and Healthcare Show23 minutes ago
-
Kidnapping of five sisters sparks outcry in Nigeria23 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz blitzes Chinese teen as Swiatek aims to extend hot streak23 minutes ago
-
Saoirse Ronan explores 'ugliness' of addiction with Sundance film 'The Outrun'33 minutes ago
-
TSMC to launch chipmaking plant in Japan, but US plant to face delays42 minutes ago
-
Jokic, Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss43 minutes ago
-
DR Congo president to be sworn in for new term before huge crowd43 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update43 minutes ago
-
World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north43 minutes ago
-
Argentina expels family of Ecuadoran fugitive drug lord 'Fito'43 minutes ago
-
Seoul police chief charged over deadly Halloween crush2 hours ago
-
US senator who ran for president endorses Donald Trump2 hours ago