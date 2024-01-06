Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 kicks off from AlUla

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The competitions of Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 kicked off from AlUla governorate. The 46th Dakar Rally is being hosted by the Kingdom for the fifth time in a row and will run until January 19, featuring six categories of vehicles and covering a distance of over 7,800 km.

Saudi Dakar’s preliminary stage kicked off in AlUla today with the participation of 585 competitors and navigators on board 418 vehicles covering 157 km around Mabeet Camp.

The rally’s first stage competitions will kick off on Saturday from AlUla to Al-Hanakiyah covering 541 km.