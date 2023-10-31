Saudi Defense minister meets with US National Security Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met at the White House on Tuesday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

During the meeting, the deep-rooted strategic relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional and international developments were discussed, most notably the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, along with the international efforts exerted in this regard.

The minister of defense stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, halting the forced displacement, allowing the humanitarian aid access without obstacles, and working to restore the path of peace, to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, thus realising just and comprehensive peace.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni affairs and the results of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to put an end to the Yemeni crisis and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace that guarantees security and stability for Yemen and its people.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Head of the Kingdom's Mission to the United States Prince Musab bin Mohammed bin Fahd and several other officials from both sides