Open Menu

Saudi Defense Minister Meets With US National Security Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Defense minister meets with US National Security Advisor

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met at the White House on Tuesday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

During the meeting, the deep-rooted strategic relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional and international developments were discussed, most notably the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, along with the international efforts exerted in this regard.

The minister of defense stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, halting the forced displacement, allowing the humanitarian aid access without obstacles, and working to restore the path of peace, to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, thus realising just and comprehensive peace.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni affairs and the results of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to put an end to the Yemeni crisis and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace that guarantees security and stability for Yemen and its people.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Head of the Kingdom's Mission to the United States Prince Musab bin Mohammed bin Fahd and several other officials from both sides

Related Topics

White House Gaza Yemen Saudi Jerusalem United States Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

3 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

12 hours ago
FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

12 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

12 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

12 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

12 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

12 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World