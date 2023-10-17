Open Menu

Saudi Defense Minister Receives His Italian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Saudi Defense Minister receives his Italian Counterpart

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Minister of Defense, received at his office in Riyadh, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, Guido Crosetto.

During the reception, the aspects of Saudi-Italian relations and promising opportunities for strengthening and developing them in the fields of defense and military industries were reviewed.

The two sides also discussed the current military escalation in Gaza, its surroundings and the efforts exerted in this regard, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The reception was attended by Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammad bin Ayyaf, Deputy Minister of Defense, and several other officials from both sides.

