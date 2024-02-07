Saudi Defense Ministry signs 19 deals with local, global companies at World Defense Show 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that it had signed 17 contracts and two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local and international companies. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

The contracts the ministry signed aim to raise the Armed Forces’ military readiness, enhance their capabilities, and improve their combat efficiency, in addition to contributing to supporting and localizing local manufacturing in line with the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 of localizing more than half of spending on military equipment and services.

Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari and Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar witnessed the signing of two contracts for the Air Force between the Ministry of Defense and PrivatAir Saudi Arabia (PASA).

The Ministry of Defense’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), represented by Deputy Governor Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel, also signed six industrial participation contracts with national and international companies. The first four contracts were signed by Al-Bayari and representatives of international companies.

One contract was signed with South Korean company LIG Nex1 for the benefit of the Air Forces, and it includes the localization of the manufacturing of advanced air defense systems and development. Another contract was signed for the benefit of the Air Forces with Raytheon Technologies of Saudi Arabia.

Two contracts were signed with the middle East Propulsion Company Ltd for the Air Force.

The ministry signed a contract for the Air Force with SAMI Aerospace and Maintenance Services Limited. It also signed a contract with the SAMI LAND Systems for the benefit of the ground forces.

The Ministry of Defense and GAMI signed two MoUs, the first with Lockheed Martin and the second with Raytheon Defense Company, to secure future requirements related to systems for the air defense forces.

Other contracts signed by the Ministry of Defense included a contract for the Air Force with SAAB Saudi Arabia, and a contract with Haji Husein Ali Reza & Co. Ltd for the benefit of the ground forces.

The ministry signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian Thales International for the benefit of the Navy.

The contracts the ministry signed also included two with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the first for the benefit of Air Force, and the second for the G5 Sahel Joint Force to combat terrorist organizations.

The Ministry of Defense signed two contracts with the Big Blue Pearl Company, for the benefit of the ground forces. The Ministry signed a contract for the ground forces with the Modern Technology Company.

The Ministry also signed a contract with the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) for the General Administration of Information Technology at the Ministry’s Agency for Excellence Services.