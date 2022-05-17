UrduPoint.com

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister In Washington For Talks With High-Level Officials - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister in Washington for Talks With High-Level Officials - Reports

Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman is visiting Washington DC this week for security talks with Biden administration officials, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman is visiting Washington DC this week for security talks with Biden administration officials, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

Khalid bin Salman, who is a younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will meet with senior White House and Pentagon officials.

Khalid bin Salman will lead the Saudi delegation to the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee and meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, the report said, citing a National Security Council spokesperson.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon White House Saudi Lead Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

BTS earns 3 BBMAs, becomes Top group of Billboard ..

BTS earns 3 BBMAs, becomes Top group of Billboard Music Awards winner in history ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin critic Navalny appeals jail sentence

Kremlin critic Navalny appeals jail sentence

1 minute ago
 Fighting rocks Libya capital for hours after rival ..

Fighting rocks Libya capital for hours after rival PM enters city

1 minute ago
 2 held as officials seize truck loaded with fake f ..

2 held as officials seize truck loaded with fake fertilizers

1 minute ago
 Floods affect thousands in India's Assam

Floods affect thousands in India's Assam

4 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of development proje ..

Minister for early completion of development projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.