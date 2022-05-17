Saudi Deputy Defense Minister in Washington for Talks With High-Level Officials - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman is visiting Washington DC this week for security talks with Biden administration officials, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

Khalid bin Salman, who is a younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will meet with senior White House and Pentagon officials.

Khalid bin Salman will lead the Saudi delegation to the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee and meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, the report said, citing a National Security Council spokesperson.