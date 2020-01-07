Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump to Discuss Regional Challenges - Statement

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said in a statement on Tuesday that he met with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss bilateral matters, including confronting regional and international challenges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said in a statement on Tuesday that he met with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss bilateral matters, including confronting regional and international challenges.

"Up directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with President Donald Trump yesterday [Monday] to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges," Salman said via Twitter.

In a separate statement, the Saudi official said he also met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed mutual security concerns and emphasized the importance of military cooperation between both countries on regional and international security issues.

Saudi Arabia has called for self-restraint between the United States and Iran following the US drone strike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia has called on the international community to take necessary measures to provide security and stability to the region.