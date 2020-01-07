UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump To Discuss Regional Challenges - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump to Discuss Regional Challenges - Statement

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said in a statement on Tuesday that he met with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss bilateral matters, including confronting regional and international challenges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said in a statement on Tuesday that he met with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss bilateral matters, including confronting regional and international challenges.

"Up directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with President Donald Trump yesterday [Monday] to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges," Salman said via Twitter.

In a separate statement, the Saudi official said he also met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed mutual security concerns and emphasized the importance of military cooperation between both countries on regional and international security issues.

Saudi Arabia has called for self-restraint between the United States and Iran following the US drone strike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia has called on the international community to take necessary measures to provide security and stability to the region.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Twitter Trump Saudi Baghdad United States From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Lebanese Justice Minister Says Did Not Receive Arr ..

1 minute ago

2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

1 minute ago

MPA stresses for provision of clean drinking water ..

1 minute ago

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's fu ..

4 minutes ago

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.