Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Says Met With Senior US Military Officials In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:01 PM

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Says Met With Senior US Military Officials in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday that he had "extensive talks" with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and other senior military officials during his visit to Washington.

On Tuesday, bin Salman met with other senior US officials, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier told reporters that the sides would discuss various matters including, possibly, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"During my visit to the United States I held extensive talks at the Pentagon with @SecDef, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and @DOD_Policy [Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl]," bin Salman tweeted.

The officials discussed "the longstanding and historic partnership" between Saudi Arabia and the US, their military and defense cooperation, as well as the nations' mutual efforts to preserve regional stability.

Bin Salman arrived in Washington on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit the US since President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

More Stories From World

