Saudi Deputy Defense Minister to Meet Senior US Officials in Washington Today - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman is set to meet with senior US officials in Washington, DC today to discuss various matters including, possibly, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister will meet or is meeting with, I should say, Biden administration officials today, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan," Psaki said. "He is scheduled to meet with State and Defense Department officials as well."

Psaki noted that During the meeting, they'll discuss the relations partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, regional security and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory.

The spokesperson also noted that the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi could be discussed.