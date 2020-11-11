Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, US Special Envoy for Iran Discuss Security Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said early on Wednesday that he has held a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams, during which the two parties discussed bilateral strategic cooperation and security efforts to maintain stability in the region.

"Had a productive meeting with Mr. Elliot[t] Abrams, the U.S Special Representative for Iran. We discussed our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability, and ways to confront current security challenges, within the framework of our two countries' strategic partnership," the top Saudi official wrote on Twitter.

The meeting, which took place in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, was attended by the Saudi defense minister's military adviser, Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi; the kingdom's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber; and the director-general of the deputy defense minister's office, Hisham Bin Abdulazuz Bin Saif, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

On the US side, the session was attended by a delegation under Abrams' leadership and US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid.