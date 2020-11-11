UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, US Special Envoy For Iran Discuss Security Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, US Special Envoy for Iran Discuss Security Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said early on Wednesday that he has held a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams, during which the two parties discussed bilateral strategic cooperation and security efforts to maintain stability in the region.

"Had a productive meeting with Mr. Elliot[t] Abrams, the U.S Special Representative for Iran. We discussed our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability, and ways to confront current security challenges, within the framework of our two countries' strategic partnership," the top Saudi official wrote on Twitter.

The meeting, which took place in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, was attended by the Saudi defense minister's military adviser, Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi; the kingdom's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber; and the director-general of the deputy defense minister's office, Hisham Bin Abdulazuz Bin Saif, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

On the US side, the session was attended by a delegation under Abrams' leadership and US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Yemen Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Venezuela Saud Top

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

30 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

35 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

45 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Spain to End Overcrowding at Ma ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Nuclear Reactor Damaged in 2011 Disaster ..

3 minutes ago

Russia in Close Cooperation With BRICS on COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.