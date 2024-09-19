(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Saudi Deputy Minister of Finance for International Relations, Khalid Bawazier, headed the Kingdom's delegation at the 72nd meeting of the GCC Deputy Ministers of Finance Committee, which was held on Thursday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The meeting is a part of the preparations for the 122nd ministerial meeting of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee.

The meeting participants sought to discuss the results of the 83rd meeting of the GCC Central Banks Governors Committee, as well as the outcomes of relevant meetings of the board of Directors of the GCC Customs Union Authority, the Committee of Heads and Directors of GCC Tax Administrations, and the GCC common Market Committee in addition to many other topics.

The meeting concluded with recommendations for the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee on the topics to be discussed during its 122nd ministerial meeting, which will be held on October 3 in Doha, Qatar.