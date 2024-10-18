Open Menu

Saudi Deputy Minister Of Islamic Affairs Visits Jusoor Exhibition In Mauritania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Saudi Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs for Mosques Affairs and Secretary-General of Local and International Holy Quran Competitions Sheikh Suleiman bin Fahd Al-Khamees, visited on Thursday the "Jusoor" exhibition in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The exhibition is currently being organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on the sidelines of the final rounds of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Competition for Memorizing the Holy Quran and the Prophet Sunnah in its inaugural edition.

Al-Khamees toured the exhibition, which features more than 12 interactive sections showcasing the services and diverse programs of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in serving islam and Muslims around the world.

The exhibition also highlights Saudi Arabia's cultural, scientific, religious, and linguistic aspects, along with a detailed presentation of the ministry's initiatives and historical development in serving the Holy Quran, the Prophet Sunnah, and the holy sites.

