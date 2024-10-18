Saudi Deputy Minister Of Islamic Affairs Visits Jusoor Exhibition In Mauritania
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Saudi Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs for Mosques Affairs and Secretary-General of Local and International Holy Quran Competitions Sheikh Suleiman bin Fahd Al-Khamees, visited on Thursday the "Jusoor" exhibition in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
The exhibition is currently being organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on the sidelines of the final rounds of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Competition for Memorizing the Holy Quran and the Prophet Sunnah in its inaugural edition.
Al-Khamees toured the exhibition, which features more than 12 interactive sections showcasing the services and diverse programs of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in serving islam and Muslims around the world.
The exhibition also highlights Saudi Arabia's cultural, scientific, religious, and linguistic aspects, along with a detailed presentation of the ministry's initiatives and historical development in serving the Holy Quran, the Prophet Sunnah, and the holy sites.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Tourism bolsters global presence with new campaign to attract Chinese visitors1 minute ago
-
Manga productions celebrates premiere of Saudi Anime Future's Folktales 211 minutes ago
-
Kim tells North Korean soldiers South is 'hostile, foreign' country11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Border Guards Director General Leads Interior Ministry delegation at 2nd Euro-Arab Border Secu ..11 minutes ago
-
Highly anticipated showdown among golf stars in Aramco Team Series 2024's final round in Riyadh21 minutes ago
-
SBA unveils new Identity for Saudi Sports Channels21 minutes ago
-
From Siberia to the Sahara: Huskies conquer Mauritania31 minutes ago
-
With record production, Moldova plum farmers hail EU integration31 minutes ago
-
Drought forces Big Tech to rethink thirsty LatAm data centers41 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz to talk migrants, Mideast on Turkey visit41 minutes ago
-
King Charles set to arrive in Australia for landmark tour41 minutes ago
-
'Love of football' driving Carroll at lowly Bordeaux51 minutes ago