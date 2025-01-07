Open Menu

Saudi Development Program For Yemen, Children With Disability Association Sign Cooperation Memorandum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Development Program for Yemen, Children with Disability Association sign cooperation memorandum

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Children with Disability Association and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) signed a cooperation memorandum aimed at assisting Yemenis with disabilities and building the capacities of workers in this field.

Special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and chairman of the board of directors of the Children with Disability Association Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and SDRPY General Supervisor Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber signed the memorandum at the association's headquarters in Riyadh.

Prince Sultan bin Salman emphasized that the memorandum constitutes an extension of the association’s collaboration with relevant entities to address the disability issue. The memorandum aims to provide advisory services to SDRPY in establishing medical rehabilitation centers for individuals with different types of disabilities.

Prince Sultan bin Salman commended that the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the association since its establishment 40 years ago. He affirmed that his support has enabled the association to expand its services and programs across various regions of the Kingdom, outperforming major pertinent global institutions.

The memorandum aims to exchange expertise and knowledge and foster partnerships with pertinent international organizations and conduct interactive activities that facilitate community integration for children with disabilities.

The collaboration is part of SDRPY’s broader endeavors to deliver development projects and initiatives that aid individuals with disabilities and diverse societal groups in Yemen.

