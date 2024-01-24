- Home
- World
- Saudi Director General of Narcotics Control meets Tajikistan Director of the Criminal Investigation ..
Saudi Director General Of Narcotics Control Meets Tajikistan Director Of The Criminal Investigation Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Director General of Narcotics Control, Major General Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni, received at the directorate's Riyadh headquarters Lieutenant General Sayyidzadeh Abdulfattah, the director of the Tajikistan Criminal Investigation Department, an affiliate of the Ministry of Interior, and his accompanying delegation.
They discussed, during the meeting, means of enhancing cooperation in the field of combating drug crimes, and training exchanges, operational and technical expertise to combat drug smuggling.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi G20 Sherpa holds workshop for Kingdom’s participation in 2024 meetings14 minutes ago
-
Saudi Energy Minister meets Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister14 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up, Hong Kong boosted by Alibaba rally24 minutes ago
-
China creates over 12 million urban jobs in 202324 minutes ago
-
GCF organizes international meeting24 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed amid varied Wall Street earnings results34 minutes ago
-
SCO Transport Connectivity for Regional Development conference held34 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update44 minutes ago
-
China to build an investors-centered capital market: official1 hour ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 20231 hour ago
-
China's Hunan targets 6 pct GDP growth for 20241 hour ago
-
Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes1 hour ago