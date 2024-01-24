Open Menu

Saudi Director General Of Narcotics Control Meets Tajikistan Director Of The Criminal Investigation Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Director General of Narcotics Control, Major General Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni, received at the directorate's Riyadh headquarters Lieutenant General Sayyidzadeh Abdulfattah, the director of the Tajikistan Criminal Investigation Department, an affiliate of the Ministry of Interior, and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed, during the meeting, means of enhancing cooperation in the field of combating drug crimes, and training exchanges, operational and technical expertise to combat drug smuggling.

