Saudi DMAT receives WHO’s EMT classification as First Type 2 Medical

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) has accredited and classified the Saudi Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) as the first Type 2 global emergency medical team (EMT) in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and the 14th globally in this category.

This achievement reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing its healthcare system, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

This program aims to strengthen the prevention of health risks and ensure the sustainability of high-quality healthcare services in accordance with the highest global standards.