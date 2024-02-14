Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin global dialogue’s chairman discuss economic developments

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Berlin Global Dialogue founder and Chairman Lars-Hendrik R?oller discussed the latest developments in the global economy.

During their meeting, they discussed issues of common interest, exploring the best ways to enhance global cooperation to effectively address relevant challenges.