Saudi Economy Minister Discusses Cooperation With Several Counterparts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim held a series of side meetings on Sunday with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko; Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Al Kuwari; and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt, Dr.
Rania Al-Mashat.
During the meetings, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and topics of common interest.
