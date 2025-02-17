Open Menu

Saudi Economy Minister Discusses Cooperation With Several Counterparts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim held a series of side meetings on Sunday with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko; Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Al Kuwari; and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt, Dr.

Rania Al-Mashat.

During the meetings, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and topics of common interest.

