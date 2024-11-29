- Home
Saudi Economy, Planning Ministry, Comoros Economy, Industry, Investment Ministry Sign MoU
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Investment of the Union of the Comoros signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for enhancing and diversifying economic cooperation based on mutual interest.
The MoU, signed by the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Minister of Economy, Industry, and Investment of the Comoros Moustoifa H. Mohamed, outlines key objectives aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
It underscores the exchange of knowledge to boost economic collaboration, fostering communication and cooperation between government entities and the private sector.
The MoU also seeks to facilitate visits, communications, and events that promote interaction between individuals, officials, and economic institutions. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of supporting the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in bilateral economic activities.
