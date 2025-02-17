Open Menu

Saudi, Egyptian Interior Ministers Discuss Ongoing Security Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Saudi, Egyptian Interior Ministers discuss ongoing security cooperation

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and the Honorary President of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, met on Monday in Tunis with Minister of Interior of Egypt, Major General Mahmoud Tawfik.

They discussed the ongoing security cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries and reviewed the agenda for the 42nd session of the council.

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

11 hours ago
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

11 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

12 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World