Saudi, Egyptian Interior Ministers discuss ongoing security cooperation

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and the Honorary President of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, met on Monday in Tunis with Minister of Interior of Egypt, Major General Mahmoud Tawfik.

They discussed the ongoing security cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries and reviewed the agenda for the 42nd session of the council.