Saudi Electricity Company Ready For Hajj Season 1445 AH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has said the electrical grid in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites are ready for Hajj season 1445 AH, following the execution of 20 new projects with a total investment exceeding SAR700 million.
The projects entailed the establishment of new transmission and distribution networks, integration in the general grid, and the automation of distribution networks at the holy sites. The control center at the holy sites has been connected with optical fibers by Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications & Information Technology Company, a subsidiary of SEC, according to a SEC press release issued.
SEC Western Sector Executive Director of Distribution and Customer Services and General Supervisor of Hajj operations Eng. Abdul Salam Al-Amari said that this year's operational plan is being implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, with direct support from Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and in coordination with the energy and all other entities concerned with Hajj affairs.
Emphasizing the company's commitment to ensuring the comfort and peace of mind of pilgrims during Hajj season, Al-Amari highlighted SEC's operational plan for the season, which works to maintain the provision of reliable electricity services through new power grid enhancement projects, automating distribution networks at the holy sites, and increasing and redistributing response centers to reduce response times to customer requests and emergencies.
According to Al-Amari, SEC's preparations for this year's Hajj began early, in the first week after the end of last year’s Hajj, and entailed several stages. The process included studying and analyzing performance indicators and lessons learned, to continuously improve the quality and effectiveness of services provided to pilgrims. As a result, the company approved and commenced the implementation of numerous projects.
SEC also conducted two comprehensive tests to simulate the actual loads during Hajj season, to ensure the readiness and reliability of the electrical grid.
The operational plan also focuses on strengthening SEC's presence in Makkah and Madinah through 103 launch centers distributed across the holy sites, central areas, and areas housing pilgrims, operating round the clock. These centers have been reinforced with 2,673 highly qualified national engineers, technicians, and specialists.
These teams are accompanied by emergency and maintenance crews servicing generation stations and transmission lines using geographic information and field team management systems to enhance their responsiveness and effectiveness.
