Open Menu

Saudi Electricity Company Ready For Hajj Season 1445 AH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Saudi Electricity Company ready for Hajj season 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has said the electrical grid in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites are ready for Hajj season 1445 AH, following the execution of 20 new projects with a total investment exceeding SAR700 million.

The projects entailed the establishment of new transmission and distribution networks, integration in the general grid, and the automation of distribution networks at the holy sites. The control center at the holy sites has been connected with optical fibers by Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications & Information Technology Company, a subsidiary of SEC, according to a SEC press release issued.

SEC Western Sector Executive Director of Distribution and Customer Services and General Supervisor of Hajj operations Eng. Abdul Salam Al-Amari said that this year's operational plan is being implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, with direct support from Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and in coordination with the energy and all other entities concerned with Hajj affairs.

Emphasizing the company's commitment to ensuring the comfort and peace of mind of pilgrims during Hajj season, Al-Amari highlighted SEC's operational plan for the season, which works to maintain the provision of reliable electricity services through new power grid enhancement projects, automating distribution networks at the holy sites, and increasing and redistributing response centers to reduce response times to customer requests and emergencies.

According to Al-Amari, SEC's preparations for this year's Hajj began early, in the first week after the end of last year’s Hajj, and entailed several stages. The process included studying and analyzing performance indicators and lessons learned, to continuously improve the quality and effectiveness of services provided to pilgrims. As a result, the company approved and commenced the implementation of numerous projects.

SEC also conducted two comprehensive tests to simulate the actual loads during Hajj season, to ensure the readiness and reliability of the electrical grid.

The operational plan also focuses on strengthening SEC's presence in Makkah and Madinah through 103 launch centers distributed across the holy sites, central areas, and areas housing pilgrims, operating round the clock. These centers have been reinforced with 2,673 highly qualified national engineers, technicians, and specialists.

These teams are accompanied by emergency and maintenance crews servicing generation stations and transmission lines using geographic information and field team management systems to enhance their responsiveness and effectiveness.

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Electricity Company Saudi Makkah All From Loads Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

27 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

32 minutes ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

38 minutes ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World