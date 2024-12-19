Saudi Embassy In Canada Celebrates International Arabic Language Day
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Saudi embassy in Canada organized an interactive evening in celebration of International Arabic Language Day in the capital, Ottawa, in the presence of several diplomatic and academic figures.
The evening included a dialogue session highlighting the richness of the Arabic language and its pivotal role in enhancing cultural identity and building bridges of civilizational communication alongside interactive workshops showcasing the Arabic language's creativity and beauty.
In her speech, the Saudi ambassador to Canada, Amal bint Yahya Almoalimi, affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's great role in supporting the Arabic language globally through prominent educational and cultural initiatives in recognition of its importance in enhancing cultural and civilizational communication among nations.
Participants from various nationalities expressed their admiration for the beauty of the Arabic language and its cultural impact, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in raising awareness of the Arabic language's role in the world.
Recent Stories
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
More Stories From World
-
Culture Ministry launches ‘Common Ground' festival with an artistic evening8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy in Canada celebrates International Arabic Language Day8 minutes ago
-
Impact makers forum highlights Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid18 minutes ago
-
Eyeing Trump, EU leaders wrestle with Ukraine and Syria48 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown48 minutes ago
-
With spate of lawsuits, Trump goes after US media58 minutes ago
-
'At least 100 North Koreans killed' in Russia war: Seoul lawmaker1 hour ago
-
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea1 hour ago
-
The last of Ethiopia's Soviet-era Lada cars1 hour ago
-
China's state council Information office hosts New Year reception1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
High-quality development benefits Pakistan's industrial development: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago