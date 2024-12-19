Saudi Embassy in Canada celebrates International Arabic Language Day

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Saudi embassy in Canada organized an interactive evening in celebration of International Arabic Language Day in the capital, Ottawa, in the presence of several diplomatic and academic figures.

The evening included a dialogue session highlighting the richness of the Arabic language and its pivotal role in enhancing cultural identity and building bridges of civilizational communication alongside interactive workshops showcasing the Arabic language's creativity and beauty.

In her speech, the Saudi ambassador to Canada, Amal bint Yahya Almoalimi, affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's great role in supporting the Arabic language globally through prominent educational and cultural initiatives in recognition of its importance in enhancing cultural and civilizational communication among nations.

Participants from various nationalities expressed their admiration for the beauty of the Arabic language and its cultural impact, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in raising awareness of the Arabic language's role in the world.