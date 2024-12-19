Open Menu

Saudi Embassy In Canada Celebrates International Arabic Language Day

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Embassy in Canada celebrates International Arabic Language Day

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Saudi embassy in Canada organized an interactive evening in celebration of International Arabic Language Day in the capital, Ottawa, in the presence of several diplomatic and academic figures.

The evening included a dialogue session highlighting the richness of the Arabic language and its pivotal role in enhancing cultural identity and building bridges of civilizational communication alongside interactive workshops showcasing the Arabic language's creativity and beauty.

In her speech, the Saudi ambassador to Canada, Amal bint Yahya Almoalimi, affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's great role in supporting the Arabic language globally through prominent educational and cultural initiatives in recognition of its importance in enhancing cultural and civilizational communication among nations.

Participants from various nationalities expressed their admiration for the beauty of the Arabic language and its cultural impact, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in raising awareness of the Arabic language's role in the world.

Related Topics

World Canada Saudi Ottawa Saudi Arabia From Arab

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

57 minutes ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World