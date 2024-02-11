Saudi embassy in Egypt organizes catwalk 2024 on International Arab Leopard Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Embassy in Egypt organized Catwalk 2024 in Cairo to commemorate the International Day of the Arabian Leopard, observed annually on February 10. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar, attended the event along with officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and sports and members of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s mission to Egypt.

The walk aims to raise awareness and promote the preservation of big cats, including the Arabian leopard.

Saudi Arabia has implemented various initiatives to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction and restore it to its natural habitat.

The embassy also organized several activities for children to introduce them to values and principles of environmental conservation. On June 12, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously passed a resolution, initiated by Saudi Arabia and co-sponsored by over 30 countries, designating February 10 as the International Day of the Arabian Leopard.