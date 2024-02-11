Open Menu

Saudi Embassy In Egypt Organizes Catwalk 2024 On International Arab Leopard Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Saudi embassy in Egypt organizes catwalk 2024 on International Arab Leopard Day

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Embassy in Egypt organized Catwalk 2024 in Cairo to commemorate the International Day of the Arabian Leopard, observed annually on February 10. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar, attended the event along with officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and sports and members of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s mission to Egypt.

The walk aims to raise awareness and promote the preservation of big cats, including the Arabian leopard.

Saudi Arabia has implemented various initiatives to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction and restore it to its natural habitat.

The embassy also organized several activities for children to introduce them to values and principles of environmental conservation. On June 12, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously passed a resolution, initiated by Saudi Arabia and co-sponsored by over 30 countries, designating February 10 as the International Day of the Arabian Leopard.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Sports United Nations Egypt Saudi Cairo Saudi Arabia February June Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

21 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

21 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

21 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

21 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

22 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World