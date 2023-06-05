Saudi Energy Minister Declines to Explain Ban on Western Media at OPEC+ Meeting

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, brushed off the question about why several media outlets were denied invitations to the OPEC+ meeting of major oil exporters as an organizational issue.

Reuters, Bloomberg, Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal were denied media accreditation to the Vienna meetings this weekend, with the Financial Times claiming it was Saudi Arabia's decision.

Asked at a press conference to clarify why several media were denied access to the events where new oil production goals were set, the Saudi minister referred reporters to the OPEC secretariat, which he said was responsible for such organizational issues.