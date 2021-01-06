UrduPoint.com
Saudi Energy Minister Defines Relations With Russia As Strategic Despite OPEC+ Differences

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Saudi Energy Minister Defines Relations With Russia as Strategic Despite OPEC+ Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia and Russia enjoy a strategic partnership even though their stances on the level of OPEC+ oil production cuts often differ, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday.

"Where are we with Russia? We have a great deal of enthusiastic agenda of broad strategic partnership that we take shape. I only manage a good chunk of it, but there are others who are laboring hard both in Saudi Arabia and Russia to ensure that the bilateral relationship will spread and will be more diverse in every aspect we can think of. Is it a good thing? Yes, It is a good thing," Salman said at a press conference after the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting.

As for the 1 million voluntary oil cut, which Saudi Arabia will contribute in February and March beyond the OPEC+ quotas, it comes as a preemptive measure at the moment rather than a concern about the new stems of the COVID-19 virus and their effect on the oil demand, the energy minister noted.

Saudi Arabia, the OPEC leader, and Russia, the leader of non-OPEC group of countries, often differ on the volume of oil cuts under the OPEC+ agreement. Russia usually prefers to keep the oil production at a high level, while Saudi Arabia favors huge oil cuts. In 2020, the countries prominently failed to reach an agreement on the oil cuts in spring, which struck a huge blow to the energy market and prices.

