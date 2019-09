Saudi Energy Minister Expected to Speak at Russian Energy Week October 3 - Forum Program

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is expected to speak October 3 at the Russian Energy Week forum, according to the forum's program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is expected to speak October 3 at the Russian Energy Week forum, according to the forum's program.

