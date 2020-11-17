Saudi Energy Minister Lauds Level of OPEC+ Compensation Oil Cuts as 'Encouraging'

The OPEC+ members have showcased a good level of contributing compensation oil cuts aimed to offset shortcomings in slashing their oil output in the previous months in order to comply with the production curtailment agreement, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The OPEC+ members have showcased a good level of contributing compensation oil cuts aimed to offset shortcomings in slashing their oil output in the previous months in order to comply with the production curtailment agreement, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Tuesday.

"Compensation levels have also been encouraging. I particularly would like to [express] my appreciation and gratitude of the efforts of the Untied Arab Emirates and Angola in this respect. I urge all participants to abide by the terms of the agreement," Salman said at an opening of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), broadcast live.

In general, the OPEC++ group, which includes Brazil and other members of G20, has taken out some 1.

6 billion barrels of oil from the market between May and the end of October, according to the minister.

As the second wave of COVID-19 is emerging worldwide, the OPEC+ members should stand ready to change the terms of the oil cuts agreement if such is needed to keep the oil market stabilized, the Saudi energy minister underlined.

The OPEC+ countries are currently slashing 7.7 million barrels a day collectively until December 31. After that, the oil producers plan to ease the cuts to 5.8 mbd.

However, it is still unclear whether the OPEC+ will proceed with easing of the cuts or will retain the current quotas in light of the second wave of the pandemic. The final decision is expected to be made at the annual OPEC+ ministerial meeting, slated for December 1.