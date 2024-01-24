Open Menu

Saudi Energy Minister Meets Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi minister of energy, held a meeting on Wednesday in Riyadh with Republic of Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

Both sides addressed bilateral relations in various energy fields and discussed ways to enhance cooperation.

Additionally, they reviewed the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives in confronting climate change challenges, including significant initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the middle East Green Initiative.

