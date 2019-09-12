UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Energy Minister Reiterates Policy On OPEC+ To Remain Unchanged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:51 PM

Saudi Energy Minister Reiterates Policy on OPEC+ to Remain Unchanged

The coordination between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel members is to remain unchanged, newly-appointed Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The coordination between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel members is to remain unchanged, newly-appointed Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday.

"To achieve market stability it is imperative that we maintain cohesiveness between OPEC and non-OPEC. Acting in unity sends a strong message to the market. I want to stress that this OPEC+ policy will remain unchanged... I want to underscore our cooperation," bin Salman said at the opening of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's session in Abu Dhabi.

The Saudi energy minister, who was appointed on Sunday, stressed the importance of each OPEC+ country abiding by its oil production quota.

"Every country should live up to its commitments," he added.

The OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil production has been in force since the beginning of 2017 and has been repeatedly extended. For the first half of 2019, the combined production decrease of 1.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level was agreed. In July, OPEC+ extended the agreement on the same terms until April 2020.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Same April July October Sunday 2017 2018 2019 2020 Market From Agreement Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is ..

11 minutes ago

NCHD provides 17,500 feeder teachers in community ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in his village earl ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese mid-autumn festival gala performances on S ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges masses to join protest ..

5 minutes ago

Russian police raid dozens of opposition offices, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.