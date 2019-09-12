Saudi Energy Minister Reiterates Policy on OPEC+ to Remain Unchanged

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The coordination between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel members is to remain unchanged, newly-appointed Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday.

"To achieve market stability it is imperative that we maintain cohesiveness between OPEC and non-OPEC. Acting in unity sends a strong message to the market. I want to stress that this OPEC+ policy will remain unchanged... I want to underscore our cooperation," bin Salman said at the opening of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's session in Abu Dhabi.

The Saudi energy minister, who was appointed on Sunday, stressed the importance of each OPEC+ country abiding by its oil production quota.

"Every country should live up to its commitments," he added.

The OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil production has been in force since the beginning of 2017 and has been repeatedly extended. For the first half of 2019, the combined production decrease of 1.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level was agreed. In July, OPEC+ extended the agreement on the same terms until April 2020.