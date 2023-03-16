Saudi Energy Minister, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations, oil market situation and the OPEC+ deal, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The parties discussed preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission and ways to develop and strengthen Saudi-Russian relations in the interests of both countries, it said.

Novak and bin Salman also spoke about the global oil market and the efforts of the OPEC+ alliance to promote market balance and stability, emphasizing the commitment of both countries to the decision taken by OPEC+ in October last year to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day until the end of 2023.