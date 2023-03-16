UrduPoint.com

Saudi Energy Minister, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Saudi Energy Minister, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations, oil market situation and the OPEC+ deal, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations, oil market situation and the OPEC+ deal, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The parties discussed preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission and ways to develop and strengthen Saudi-Russian relations in the interests of both countries, it said.

Novak and bin Salman also spoke about the global oil market and the efforts of the OPEC+ alliance to promote market balance and stability, emphasizing the commitment of both countries to the decision taken by OPEC+ in October last year to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Riyadh Oil Saudi Alliance October Market Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

20 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

23 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

23 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

23 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

23 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.