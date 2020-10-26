UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Energy Minister Says Ending Oil Use To Fight Climate Change Unrealistic - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Saudi Energy Minister Says Ending Oil Use to Fight Climate Change Unrealistic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on Monday said that eliminating consumption of oil and gas completely was unrealistic but that all options must be considered to fight climate change, Al Arabiya reported.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week, held virtually, the royal referred to the Climate Change Economy (CCE) model drafted earlier this year at G20 negotiations.

"The CCE model provides an inclusive approach to focus mindsets on reducing emissions which contribute to climate change," the minister said, as quoted by the conference's social media.

He went on to emphasize the need for the evolution of sustainable technology to meet climate change goals, particularly in improvements in efficiency.

Saudi Arabia is the chair of the G20 this year. Many of the discussions in the various working groups under the G20 umbrella have been around climate change mitigation, greenhouse gases and energy policy.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Oil Singapore Saudi Arabia Gas All

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons French ambassador over “blasphe ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award records highest number of ..

36 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives UFC Presiden ..

51 minutes ago

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

55 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader says supporters launchin ..

32 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.