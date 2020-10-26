Saudi Energy Minister Says Ending Oil Use to Fight Climate Change Unrealistic - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on Monday said that eliminating consumption of oil and gas completely was unrealistic but that all options must be considered to fight climate change, Al Arabiya reported.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week, held virtually, the royal referred to the Climate Change Economy (CCE) model drafted earlier this year at G20 negotiations.

"The CCE model provides an inclusive approach to focus mindsets on reducing emissions which contribute to climate change," the minister said, as quoted by the conference's social media.

He went on to emphasize the need for the evolution of sustainable technology to meet climate change goals, particularly in improvements in efficiency.

Saudi Arabia is the chair of the G20 this year. Many of the discussions in the various working groups under the G20 umbrella have been around climate change mitigation, greenhouse gases and energy policy.