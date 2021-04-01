UrduPoint.com
Saudi Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Decision Unaffected By His Talks With US Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:31 PM

Saudi Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Decision Unaffected by His Talks With US Counterpart

The OPEC+ decision on a gradual increase in oil production in May-July was not made under the influence of a conversation with the head of the US Department of Energy the day before, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The OPEC+ decision on a gradual increase in oil production in May-July was not made under the influence of a conversation with the head of the US Department of Energy the day before, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud said.

OPEC+ countries earlier on Thursday agreed to increase oil production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, also by 350,000 barrels per day in June, and by 450,000 barrels per day in July. Earlier in the week, bin Salman had a conversation with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

"No because ... I think you know me of being trustworthy, actually in our conversation last night the world oil market or oil crisis did not even was mentioned altogether. It was simple calling in to congratulate her excellency for being taking over the job. I've never had an encounter with her excellency before," the minister said, answering the question whether today's decision was made under influence of conversations with officials from the US administration.

