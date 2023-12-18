Open Menu

Saudi Envoy Champions Preservation Of Arabic Language's Cultural Heritage, Global Impact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Saudi envoy champions preservation of Arabic language's cultural heritage, global impact

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki praised the linguistic richness of Arabic as the language of the Holy Quran and Islam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki praised the linguistic richness of Arabic as the language of the Holy Quran and islam.

In an eloquent address at an event marking ‘World Arabic Language Day’ here at the embassy on Monday, he highlighted the deep cultural heritage embedded in the Arabic language. The ambassador underscored the significance of preserving Arabic, emphasizing its connection to religious rituals and its role in understanding Islam's principles.

The ambassador commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its leadership in serving the Arabic language globally. He highlighted the establishment of the King Salman Global academy for the Arabic Language, showcasing the Kingdom's commitment to preserving and enhancing the language's role on both regional and international fronts.

Addressing the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the fraternal relationship between the two nations, citing the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In conclusion, Al-Malki called on the audience to be ambassadors of the Arabic language, emphasizing the importance of preserving linguistic heritage. He wished for the continued security, prosperity, and growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expressed hopes for Pakistan's ongoing stability and prosperity.

Speaking to media persons, Saudi Cultural Attaché Khalid Altoom said World Arabic Language Day is marked annually on December 18, a UNESCO-designated day that serves as a tribute to Arabic, a language that spans continents and bridges diverse communities.

“This date coincides with the day when, in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the organization,” he said, shedding light on the historical perspective of the day.

Keeping in view this year’s theme, Arabic: The Language of Poetry and the Arts, Altoom said Arabic poetry, deeply rooted in the region's history, continued to captivate audiences with its eloquence and emotive power. He said many renowned poets had left an indelible mark on the literary landscape, exploring themes of love, identity, and societal change.

He said Arabic arts extended beyond poetry, encompassing a rich tapestry of visual arts, music, and calligraphy. He said acclaimed calligraphers merged tradition with innovation, creating visually stunning compositions that mirrored the complexity of Arabic scripts.

Altoom said Arabic poetry and arts stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of a diverse and culturally rich region. As enthusiasts continue to explore and celebrate this artistic odyssey, he said the world gained a deeper appreciation for the profound impact of Arabic creativity on the global stage.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Music Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman December Media Event Arab Love

Recent Stories

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

3 minutes ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

6 minutes ago
 World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

3 minutes ago
 IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

4 minutes ago
 MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's s ..

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

4 minutes ago
EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk ..

EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

2 minutes ago
 PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking elec ..

PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judi ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

2 minutes ago
 Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend ..

Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend portrait exhibition at ACP

2 minutes ago
 BISE official meeting held at board office

BISE official meeting held at board office

23 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tributes ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World