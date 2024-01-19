Open Menu

Saudi, Ethiopian Foreign Ministers Meet In Davos

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Saudi, Ethiopian foreign ministers meet in Davos

DAVOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met Thursday with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations and the latest developments of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Switzerland Dr. Adel Mirdad and advisor to the minister of foreign affairs Mohammed Al-Yahya.

