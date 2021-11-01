Saudi executes man for attempt to kill security forces

Saudi Arabia on Monday executed a man convicted of trying to shoot dead security forces and weapons charges, with alleged links to figures accused of terrorist activities, state media reported

Riyadh, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia on Monday executed a man convicted of trying to shoot dead security forces and weapons charges, with alleged links to figures accused of terrorist activities, state media reported.

He was executed in Dammam in the Eastern Province.

The Saudi man who was executed "took part in two shooting operations against security forces with an intent to kill" and "in dealing and possessing weapons," the interior ministry said.

He was "linked to people wanted for terrorism-related activities", the ministry added in its statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.