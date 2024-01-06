Saudi EXIM Bank to participate as strategic partner in Future Minerals Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) will participate as a strategic partner in the third annual Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2024, scheduled January 9 to 11 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

As a strategic partner, the Saudi EXIM Bank aims to play a pivotal role in empowering and supporting the minerals sector, while fostering investments through the provision of financing and insurance solutions.

The forum will bring together industry officials and experts to shine a spotlight on the future of minerals and explore opportunities for the sector’s development across the region.