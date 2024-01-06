Open Menu

Saudi EXIM Bank To Participate As Strategic Partner In Future Minerals Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Saudi EXIM Bank to participate as strategic partner in Future Minerals Forum

The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) will participate as a strategic partner in the third annual Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2024, scheduled January 9 to 11 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh

As a strategic partner, the Saudi EXIM Bank aims to play a pivotal role in empowering and supporting the minerals sector, while fostering investments through the provision of financing and insurance solutions.

As a strategic partner, the Saudi EXIM Bank aims to play a pivotal role in empowering and supporting the minerals sector, while fostering investments through the provision of financing and insurance solutions.

The forum will bring together industry officials and experts to shine a spotlight on the future of minerals and explore opportunities for the sector’s development across the region.

