Saudi Falcons Club auction nears SAR 1 million in sales by sixth day

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Saudi Falcon Club Auction sales approached SAR1,000,000, coinciding with the sixth night held Saturday at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

Two falcons were showcased on the local auction platform, drawing a significant crowd of auction enthusiasts and falconers from both the Kingdom and the surrounding region.

Both falcons were sold for SAR73,000, resulting in a cumulative sales total of SAR975,000. The auction is part of the Kingdom's leadership commitment to enrich falconry heritage, provide assistance to falconers in the Kingdom and the region, and reaffirm its leadership in promoting cultural, civilizational, and economic activities related to falconry.

The auction aims to boost falconry investment, enhance falconry auctions, and streamline their trading processes.