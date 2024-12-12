Saudi Falcons Club Celebrates Kingdom's 2034 World Cup Win
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Falcons Club joined the nation in celebrating Saudi Arabia's selection as host of the FIFA World Cup 2034™.
The selection announcement was met with great enthusiasm at the ongoing King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2024, the world's largest gathering of falconers.
The club distributed commemorative shawls with the 2034 World Cup logo and the slogan "Growing Together," along with the logos of the Saudi Falcons Club and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
