Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Falcons Club and King Saud University signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Wednesday to preserve the Falcons' cultural, heritage, and environmental legacy through scientific research in biotechnology and to support related activities.

The memorandum was signed by Saudi Falcons Club deputy chief executive Ahmed Al-Hababi and the university's vice president for research and graduate studies, Dr. Yazeed Al-Sheikh, in the presence of several officials from the club and the university at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024.

This event is being held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

This cooperation lays the foundation for subsequent understandings and agreements to be concluded between the two parties regarding projects and opportunities related to falcons in the field of scientific, cultural, and civilizational exchange.

It also includes implementing several awareness-raising and training programs related to falcons and falconry, as well as cooperation to attract and encourage investors interested in falconry fields through courses and workshops.