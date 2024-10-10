Open Menu

Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Falcons Club and King Saud University signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Wednesday to preserve the Falcons' cultural, heritage, and environmental legacy through scientific research in biotechnology and to support related activities.

The memorandum was signed by Saudi Falcons Club deputy chief executive Ahmed Al-Hababi and the university's vice president for research and graduate studies, Dr. Yazeed Al-Sheikh, in the presence of several officials from the club and the university at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024.

This event is being held at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

This cooperation lays the foundation for subsequent understandings and agreements to be concluded between the two parties regarding projects and opportunities related to falcons in the field of scientific, cultural, and civilizational exchange.

It also includes implementing several awareness-raising and training programs related to falcons and falconry, as well as cooperation to attract and encourage investors interested in falconry fields through courses and workshops.

Related Topics

Exchange Riyadh Saudi Saud Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

2 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

15 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

17 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

18 hours ago
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

19 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

19 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

20 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

20 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World