Saudi Falcons Soar At Bahrain International Airshow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team continue to captivate audiences at the seventh annual Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) held at Sakhir Air Base in the Kingdom of Bahrain through November 15.

The team showcased intricate aerial formations and complex maneuvers, winning the audience's admiration.

Solo Typhoon jet performances and an F-15SA aircraft display in the Saudi National Day livery highlight RSAF's expertise and close collaboration with the Royal Bahraini Air Force.

The airshow features over 125 aircraft and the latest aviation advancements.

