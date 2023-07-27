Open Menu

Saudi Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Flight, Crew Die - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet has crashed during a training flight, killing the crew, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday, citing Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Turki Al-Malki.

The fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening during a training mission near King Khalid Air Base near the city of Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Al-Malki said.

 

The spokesman said all crew members died in the crash but did not specify their number.

He added that an investigation was launched into the causes of the crash.

