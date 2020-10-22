Saudi Firefighting Teams Continue to Extinguish Huge Fire in Southern Aseer Province

The Saudi Civil Defense said on Thursday that its teams have been continuing their efforts to put out a massive fire that broke out in the Tanomah district in the country's southern province of Aseer a day earlier

The huge fire erupted in Aseer's rugged forest area of Jabal Ghalameh and was fanned by strong winds across the area. The fire-fighting operation to extinguish the flames has been ongoing since the late hours of Wednesday.

"The civil defense teams in Aseer continue their mission to extinguish the fire in Tanomah in an attempt to prevent it from reaching residential areas," the defense general directorate wrote on Twitter.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to the defense staff.