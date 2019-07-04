Saudi first female ambassador starts mission in US

Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador on Thursday started her new mission as her country's top diplomat in Washington DC

RIYADH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador on Thursday started her new mission as her country's top diplomat in Washington DC.

"Honored to present my credentials today," Princess Rima Bint Bandar Al-Saud tweeted.

"Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC," she said.

She noted that she was feeling excited to begin her new journey with a "wonderful team."On April 16, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree appointing Princess Bint Bandar as the kingdom's ambassador in Washington, succeeding Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king's son.