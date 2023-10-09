Saudi FM receives a phone call from the French FM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna.

They discussed, during the call, the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the necessity to work to immediately stop the escalation, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of targeting civilians in any way and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law.