Open Menu

Saudi FM Receives A Phone Call From The French FM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Saudi FM receives a phone call from the French FM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna.

They discussed, during the call, the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the necessity to work to immediately stop the escalation, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of targeting civilians in any way and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

Related Topics

Europe Gaza All From

Recent Stories

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

5 minutes ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

11 hours ago
UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

13 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

15 hours ago

More Stories From World